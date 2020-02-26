In the championship South Africa fan went on the pitch at the end to crush the arbiter (video)
February 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The rarest and wildest incident occurred in the third division of the championship of Africa in football.
One of the aggressive fans after the controversial decision, the referee found nothing better than to sit in your SUV and at high speed, flying at a football field, to hunt for the referee.
It is reported that just a miracle no one was hurt in this incident. Although the referee was inches from an accident.