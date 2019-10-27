In the Chilean capital to protest left more than 1.2 million people. The police dispersed the crowd with water cannons and tear gas (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

More than 1.2 million Chileans went on a Friday at a protest in the capital, Santiago, to Express disagreement with government policy and military presence on the streets.

The mayor of the capital of Carlo Rubilar Barahona wrote on Twitter that the peaceful demonstration in the capital was about 1 million people. “Chile is experiencing a historic day. Pampanga took the March with almost a million participants, representing the dream of a new Chile, without distinction of any kind”.

The newspaper El Mundo writes about the 1.2 million participants in protests, comparing such a global manifestation with the events of 1988, when millions of Chileans took to the streets of Santiago to say “no” to the intention of the dictator Augusto Pinochet to remain permanently in power. 31 a year later, March of Chileans were more citizens said the current government that the country must become.

Protesters carried national flags and placards with political slogans. They were several miles from the suburbs to the city center – Plaza Baquedano. This square also known as Plaza Italia.

The protest generally took place peacefully, but one group of demonstrators tried to set fire to the entrance of the square is the metro station. In the incident interfered with the guards.

In another part of the Santiago police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters outside the Parliament building, reports The Washington Post.

Chileans protest against social inequality in the country and want changes in social and economic policy. In addition, the participants demanded to cancel the state of emergency and withdraw the military, which was involved in maintaining order in the cities.

The protests began in Santiago on October 14 after the cost of the subway fare rose by an average of 30 peso (0.04 USD), up to a maximum of 850 pesos ($1.2).

Later, the unrest has spread to and other cities of the country. In this situation, the country’s President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency in the capital and several other cities and also took the decision to cancel rise in prices for journey in public transport. According to authorities, during the riots killed 19 people.