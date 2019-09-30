In the Chinese airport passenger opened the emergency exit to clear the plane before takeoff
At the international airport of the Chinese district Wuhan passenger aircraft of Xiamen Airlines opened the emergency exit just before take-off liner. About it reports the edition “Mirror”.
The incident occurred after all passengers had taken their seats, and the flight attendants held a regular briefing on flight safety and said the ban on the use of emergency exits without a reason. Suddenly one of the tourists decided that the cabin was too stuffy. She grabbed the handle of the emergency exit to slightly ventilate the aircraft.
The crew reported the incident to airport officials. The police removed the woman from the flight, the flight delayed for an hour.
According to the Chinese laws on public security, the passenger can be put under custody for a period of 10 to 15 days.