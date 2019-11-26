In the circle of friends: Elizabeth II in turquoise dress, visited the Royal society…
93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II opened the new headquarters of the Royal society of philatelists in London. The society, which is under the patronage of Her Majesty, is celebrating its 150 year anniversary.
Monarch arrived in a bright turquoise outfit and hat. She showed the most interesting brands on display in the Windows, and told their stories. In conversation with collectors Elizabeth smote them with his knowledge in this area.
As you know, Elizabeth herself is a passionate philatelist. She loves to show guests the Buckingham Palace his extensive stamp collection, which is estimated at $ 125 million. The pearl collection is the brand from the island of Mauritius worth nearly $ 2.5 million, dated 1847 year. This first stamp issued by the postal service, the colonial in 1904, the brand bought at auction grandfather of Elizabeth — the future British king George V, which then still bore the title of Duke of York.
On British stamps is traditionally depicted as a portrait of the current monarch. The current profile of Elizabeth first appeared on stamps in June 1967 and since then her image on them has not changed.
Must be quite strange looking at your face on a postage stamp — or maybe the Queen, 93, is used to it by now?! pic.twitter.com/YdbpPsMexy
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 26, 2019
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter