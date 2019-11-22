In the clinic got pregnant at the same time half of the doctors
In the centre of logopedics Therapy Trails American city Grovetown, Georgia, at the same time became pregnant just eight employees.
It is reported by the TV station WTOK-TV.
According to the owner center Elizabeth Peavy (Peavy Elizabeth), less than a year she got pregnant seven subordinates. “When we got pregnant the sixth employee, the state had only about 12 people. It turns out, 50 percent of the staff at the same time become mothers,” she said.
Five workers Therapy Trails have already successfully given birth. “I think when people see this picture with pregnant workers, they think, “wow, how many”,” said Peavy. A big surprise during the interview was the revelation of the owner of the medical center: Elizabeth admitted that he too is expecting a child.