In the club-the winner of the FA Cup-2013 was the introduction of external management due to financial problems
July 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Not so long ago rival Wigan was “Manchester United”
In English, “Wigan”, due to financial problems caused by the pandemic COVID-19, external management was introduced, reports the Daily Mail.
Company Begbies Traynor, specializing in restructuring business projects, prepares the club-winner FA Cup-2013 for sale to a new owner.
“Borough” is also threatened by the lifting 12 points in the championship.
At the moment the team of the Metropolitan County of greater Manchester, which between 2005 and 2013 played in the English Premier League is on the 14th place in the championship.