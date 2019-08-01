In the collector in the Eastern part of Toronto discovered a Python (PHOTO)

Loading...

It’s something from the category of urban legends and films category “B”.

A hot summer night. Sewer. A huge snake.

The Royal Python, whose head protruded from a sewer grate, was discovered in the area of Victoria Park avenue and Danforth avenue in East Toronto in the beginning of the first night on Tuesday.

It was noticed by a passerby who informed the police that he saw a snake, which stuck in the head, near the gas station Esso.

Working at the gas station said he saw a snake after two clients told him that she was nearby.

“She is very beautiful,’ said Kranti of Nakkala (Kranthi Nakkala). – Must be someone piconets”.

Shortly afterwards there arrived rescuers from Fire Service Toronto, later telling journalists CBC Toronto that the length of a Python is approximately 3-5 ft (91-152 cm).

Firefighters removed the grate and put the snake in a bag, and then took her to police headquarters, where she was transferred to the staff of the service for the protection of animals in Toronto.

In a statement, the city workers pointed out a snake and said that she will be transferred to the serpentarium.

Now the question is, where did the snake.

The representative of Fire Service of Toronto said that room 311 “recently” received a call from someone who tried to attach the serpent, but at the time of the special shelter and urban services are not organized.

The city said that they have no data about the call.

“If someone realized that in the future will not be able to care for a snake, he/she is strongly encouraged to take the animal to the local Herpetological society”, – reads the statement of a city service.

The statement also sets out the rules about what types of snakes can own citizens.

According to these rules, it is forbidden to keep a snake longer than three meters (nine feet) and poisonous snakes and lizards.

Royal pythons usually reach a length of three to four feet, or 1.2 meters, and are nonpoisonous constrictors.