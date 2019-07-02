In the colors of the rainbow: Lady Gaga at the concert Stonewall Pride Day Live
Lady Gaga joined Donatella Versace, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Clinton and thousands of new Yorkers, who came on Christopher street to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots-Was and the struggle the LGBT community for equality.
The Stonewall Pride Day concert Live, which suddenly appeared Lady Gaga is part of the weekend Pride events culminate traditional Sunday March representatives of the different minorities. To emphasize the support of the LGBT community, outfit Gaga chose the suitable: color Versace cropped jacket, shorts with fringe and iridescent boots. From the stage the singer said a rousing speech, urging his fans not to give up and accept themselves for who they are.
Although we have made enormous progress, but the attack on the TRANS community continue to this day. This is something I cannot accept. You deserve to be addressed so that you feel comfortable that you were respected and loved, — said from the stage Gaga.