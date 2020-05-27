In the coming months, USCIS will have no money: what to prepare immigrants
In mid-may the Service of citizenship and immigration (US Citizenship and Immigration Services — USCIS) went to Congress with a request for the allocation of 1.2 billion dollars. Otherwise, a governmental Agency belonging to the Ministry of internal security of the United States, will be left without funding until the end of the summer, writes “Voice of America”.
The reason for the decrease in the number of applicants for visas and permits to permanent residence (green card), and, as a consequence, the Agency receives less money from the service fees paid by the applicants.
USCIS has not released data on how many applications for visas and green cards were received since the beginning of the pandemic, but they admit that their number is reduced.
At the end of April, the President, Donald trump has announced the suspension of immigration in the United States. It concerns applicants for a green card and part immigrant visas. The restriction will last 60 days and will not apply to temporary workers. The purpose of the restrictions is to protect jobs in the United States, said the President.
The New York Times reported that trump is considering a ban on the issuance of work visas for highly skilled workers H-1B and seasonal workers H-2B visas, but the President also wants to ban foreign students to remain in the country and work for three years after graduation.
Unlike other government agencies, USCIS receives almost no Federal funding of taxpayers ‘ money and depends on the fees of applicants, served on visas, work permits, green cards and US citizenship. Pandemic coronavirus has led to a drop in the number wishing to obtain these documents, but according to forecasts, this number will fall to 61% by September.
Expert at the migration policy Institute Sarah Pearce adds: “There is one interesting detail in the address of the Agency to Congress. Since the start of the administration trump the Agency receives fewer applications for visas — the number has decreased by almost 900 000. Therefore, their budget was already in a state of crisis for a long time. It was easy to assume that they will turn to Congress for help,” — said pierce.
At the same time, Jessica Vaughn, Director of policy studies Center for migration studies, said that the shortage of funds is linked to the decisions of the previous administration.
“During the Obama administration to recipients of immigrant visas under the DACA program was allowed to pay half the amount of the fee. Asylum-seekers receive their visas free of charge. USA are faced with hundreds of thousands of petitions for asylum from people arriving at the southwest border during immigration crisis in the last few years,” said Vaughn.
In addition to funding from Congress, USCIS plans to increase the cost of the bids by another 10% in addition to the increase of visa application fees at the beginning of the year.
Limitation legal and illegal immigration in the United States refers to pre-election promises of Donald trump. He has consistently opposed so-called “chain migration” of relatives and DV-lottery green cards.
