In the Copa Libertadores due to a mass brawl two Brazilian teams, the referee showed 8 red cards (video)
Match of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores between the Brazilian Gremio and Internacional ended in a mass slaughter.
In the 88th minute of the match the players literally started a fight wall to wall. The referee reacted accordingly by removing four players from each team.
Note that his direct responsibility is to score goals the team performed during a match not so bright. The match ended in a draw.
Gremio and Internacional scored 4 points and shared the championship in the team tournament.