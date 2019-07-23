In the course went weapon: Russian military staged a new provocation in the sky
The air force of the Republic of Korea were forced to shoot because of provocations by Russian military aircraft that violated the country’s airspace.
To approve the South Korean military, Russian military aircraft violated the country’s airspace over the East (Japan) sea in the South-Eastern Islands of Dokdo, writes UNN.
This unprecedented incident by the Russian military aircraft that violated the airspace of South Korea, although violations of the Korean area air defense identification (KADIZ) occurred periodically.
The last time two Russian military aircraft have violated the KADIZ on June 20 and remained in the area for about half an hour.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, at the end of last year, the NATO fighters three times up in the air because of provocations by Russian military aircraft.
