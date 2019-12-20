In the Cup of Portugal, Porto striker in the high jump leg inflicted a cruel injury to the opponent (video)
The time of contact
In the 1/8 finals of the Portuguese Cup “Port” in his field took “Santa Clara” and, thanks to an accurate shot Japanese Legionnaire Spreading Nakajima (29 minutes), had a minimal win 1:0.
Shortly before the goal the Japanese, happened hard the episode involving striker of the owners of ze Luis and midfielder guests Correia Rui Filipe Cunha or simply – Nene.
Under standard, in the fight for riding the ball forward for some reason, decided to make “scissors,” but instead of a ball, his foot found the head of Nene.
The referee showed ze Luis a yellow card, and Nene left the field on a stretcher.
He’s had a scan, the player is not reported.