In the Cup of the Bulgarian football made the epic mistake, not scoring a goal from half a meter (video)
March 4, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the quarterfinals of the Cup of Bulgaria, Plovdiv Lokomotiv took CSKA 1948.
The match ended with the score 2:0 in advantage “railwaymen”.
In the opening stages of the match there was a comical episode involving the hosts ‘ defender Lucas Masiero.
It all started with the fact that 25-year-old Argentinian horse won the duel after the filing of a “locomotive” for the corner kick. However, the ball off the head of Lucas hit the bar and bounced to partner the Argentine, who returned the ball standing almost on the goal line Masoero.
And then it was a matter of technique.