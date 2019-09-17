In the Czech Republic commuted the sentence to mercenary fighters “DNR”
The Supreme court of appeal in Prague (Czech Republic) has reduced the sentence of a former serviceman Eric Este, which in may was convicted of participation in hostilities on the side of the militants in the East of Ukraine. Instead of three years probation (suspended for 4 years) he’s only got two years (suspended for 3 years). At the same time, the appellate court confirmed the decision of the court about depriving Esty his military rank, reported by the local newspaper České noviny. We will remind, in Mariupol shot released under house arrest the former militants “DNR”.
According to him, the commutation was motivated by the fact that the military has dropped the charges of preparing a terrorist attack.
Allegedly, when he went to the Donbass, he had no intention to participate in the activities of a terrorist group.
As reported, Eric Estou soldier who fought in the ranks of militants in the Donbas, was sentenced by the court in Pardubice.
