In the Czech Republic in the munitions factory explosion: injured 4 people (PHOTO)

The explosion occurred on Friday at an arms factory “Explosia” in the city of Pardubice in the Eastern part of the Czech Republic, Ceske Noviny reports. Four employees were seriously injured. This was stated by the representative of service of rescue of the Republic aleš Small.

“As a result of explosion in shop on manufacture of munitions factory “Explosia” injuring four people, he said. – Two of them seriously injured. They received burns to at least 30 percent of the body”.

A third victim also suffered burns, and the fourth – trauma.

After the explosion the building caught fire, which was extinguished within an hour.

Seriously injured transported by helicopter to a specialized hospital in Prague. They put in an artificial coma. The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the police.

The company “Explosia” is owned by the state. It reports to the Ministry of industry and trade of the Czech Republic. The head of the Department Karel Havlicek went to the scene, reports TASS.

“Explosia” produces explosives and ammunition. The company was founded in 1920 and the state enterprise began in 2002.

In October 2018 the explosion destroyed a bridge in the territory of “Explosia”. Then has done without victims. The accident led to the reduction of production. In addition, the company was fined.