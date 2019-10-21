In the Czech Republic opened a large spy network of the FSB Russia
In the Czech Republic tracked down and eliminated an extensive spy network, carrying out tasks of the Russian FSB. Intelligence network created for hacker attacks on critical structures in the Czech Republic and in neighbouring countries.
The head of the security Service and information of the Czech Republic Michal Koudelka said at a press conference that the financing of the hackers come from Russia and through the Russian Embassy in Prague. The security service of the Czech Republic said that the activities of the Russian spy network stopped last year, and now actively conduct the investigation of the operations entrusted to the hackers. It is reported by the Czech edition Irozhlas.
According to Medelci, Russia in the hacker network was far-reaching plans. Using specially established servers would host cyber attacks not only in the Czech Republic but also in the countries-allies.
“The network was completely destroyed thanks to the excellent work of the National centre for the fight against organized crime. The investigation is ongoing. We have prevented the criminal activities in the Czech Republic. The network was part of another operation, which the Russians had planned to carry out in European countries,“said Koudelka.
Under the supervision of a group of Russian agents got in early 2018. According to the weekly Respekt, the criminal group included citizens of Russia and people from Russia who have already obtained Czech passports. A cover for the hackers, there were two small company in Prague for the sale of software and computer parts.
We will remind, earlier in Ukraine, the SBU together with partners from USA stopped activity of the powerful hacker groups working under the wing of the FSB. In addition, the efforts of the SBU was prevented by a series of hacker attacks on the computer systems of the authorities.
