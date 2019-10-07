In the Czech Republic sell unique ambulance on the chassis of the UAZ-3151 with a cab limousine Tatra
On one of Czech websites selling used cars, there was an announcement about the sale of unusual sanitary UAZ. It was created in a single copy, and its existence probably do not even know at the Ulyanovsk automobile plant.
Sanitary UAZ was developed by Novisimo of the city of Brno in 1994 to participate in the competition of the Ministry of health for the supply of ambulances for the country’s mountain regions. The company failed to win the tender, so the car remained in one piece.
As the basis for the creation of the ambulance was selected as the export version of UAZ 3151-36 TD Marathon. In fact, this is the standard “goat” with a hard top equipped with a 2.5-liter turbo diesel Italian VM Motori HR 492 power 90 HP This same engine at that time could be found under the hood of some Alfa Romeo, Jeep Cherokee, Range Rover and Dodge.
The use of the Russian chassis was to significantly reduce the cost of the car. That’s just the company didn’t consider that to adapt the army SUV to the requirements of medical vehicles need to make a number of changes to the design.
For starters, the wheelbase had to be lengthened to an impressive 750 mm. To replace drum brakes came to more reliable disc with steering from BMW and steering with hydraulic booster from Mercedes-Benz. To zoom rut, the Czechs tenderize the regular rims.
The problem of inconvenient salon army UAZ in the company Novisimo decided to radically — the cab got scrapped limousine Tatra 613, with the wings and hood is left of the Oise. A rectangular front headlights from Skoda 120 and grille from the VAZ-2107.
Plastic medical module had a pass-through to the cockpit and was ordered from one of the local producers of the vans. Unfortunately, the domestic medical equipment have not survived. Not the fact that it ever has been.
For a car with a mileage of 5,000 kilometers, which is also quite well preserved, the seller asks 350000 CZK.