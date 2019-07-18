In the Czech Republic, the Central Bank issued a banknote of €0, is devoted to the Karel gotta
Czech Central Bank released a commemorative banknote with a nominal value of €0. In the country decided to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its popular artist of Karel Gott. This “OLIGARCH” learned from the message of the UBR.
Bill immediately caused a stir among collectors, and ordinary citizens.
To her it was possible only in a special ATM machine located in the bookstore music company Supraphon in Prague. Hundreds of people, despite the terrible weather, as the Czechs and foreigners alike – lined up the day before the appearance of the bills, bringing with them sleeping bags. Was going to sleep on the sidewalk.
Commemorative banknote can be bought for CZK 50 (about €2), and to reserve it in advance was impossible. One person was handed no more than two copies. Just released 5 thousand copies, which sold out within a few hours. Social networking has emerged ads of dealers with a proposal to sell the memorial money for the price of 5 thousand euros and above.
Curiously, the bill was €0 in 2015 was developed by the Frenchman Richard Fay, after which it was approved by the ECB. For each country it is different. For example, at the time the French released it with a picture of the Eiffel tower, the British – big Ben (now Elizabeth tower).
Now its released and the Czechs. It flaunts Gott, which is considered one of the most famous musicians of the then Czechoslovakia. During his life he produced around 100 albums in various genres. For his achievements he was awarded the “Golden Nightingale” 41 times.