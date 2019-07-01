In the Czech Republic, the hurricane left without light 55 thousand households
In the Czech Republic in the hurricane without power supply there were about 55 thousand households, reports RIA “Novosti”. The element with hail and extreme temperature changes covered most of the country.
The strongest hurricane with wind gusts and hail knocked down trees on power lines and buildings. In one of the villages firefighters had to demolish the chimney of the factory, damaged by the floods. In some regions, halted the movement of trains and road transport.
“After two weeks with temperatures up to 39 degrees on Monday over a significant territory of the Republic of storms with strong gusts of wind, rain and hail, after which the temperature fell by 10-12 degrees. More than any other from the bad weather suffered by the inhabitants of zlín region, Olomouc and Moravskoslezsko edges,” – said Sonia Kolingerova, the representative of the company CEZ is the main supplier of electricity in the country.
Residents affected by the disaster areas had to hide from hail, the size of which reached 3-4 cm. In addition, lightning strikes caused a local fire – extinguishing are engaged in their fire.
