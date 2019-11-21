In the Davis Cup was played with a prolonged tie-break in history
Updated the Davis Cup in Madrid, which is more like the format of the football world Cup, brought the first historic achievement.
In the doubles match between Argentina and Germany was played the longest tie-break in the history of the tournament.
In the final game when the score was 1:1 in sets and 6:6 in third set, the teams played 38 points in the tiebreak.
The victory eventually won by the Germans Kevin Kravitz and Andreas Mies, who beat MAXIMO Gonzalez and Leonardo Mayer – 6:7 (4-7), 7:6 (7-2), 7:6 (20-18).
After winning the doubles match the total account in a match became 3:0 in favor of Germany.
After the group stage the best teams will play in the playoffs.