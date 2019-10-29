In the death of Julia Nachalova accused her close friend
After the death of 38-year-old Russian singer Yulia Nachalova, which died from sepsis, it has been seven months, and her fans still can’t believe in the stars and trying to find an explanation for the tragedy. And although doctors have called a formal cause of death was sepsis, which developed from the cut leg, and chronic disease Nachalovo, fans call the new version. Say to the talented singer has put a spell jealous girlfriend.
Supposedly Nachalova has turned to a clairvoyant, and she explained the reason for the constant illnesses of the singer and in great detail described the woman who caused the damage. In party say that the description coincided with the appearance of close friend Julia, with whom she worked for years and called her “SIS.” After hearing Julia allegedly broke off the relationship with her did not communicate.
“Shortly before his death, Julia herself has changed. She was always kind and gentle, and then became hard and resolute. She can go weeks without responding to calls and messages close friends. Therefore, the fact that she broke up with this friend, it came as no surprise”, — quoted a friend of Nachalovo “the Source”.
According to him, communication with his family was renewed after the death of the singer. A friend involved in the organization of the funeral, getting a place at the cemetery Troekurov. The publication writes that we are talking about the PR Manager of the singer Anna Isaeva.
For her, these rumors were shot. Anna says that was tired to refute the fiction of a close person.
“How did this come up? These rumors are spreading behind my back massively. But I responsibly declare: with Julia we talked until the very last moment. I still have the voice mails she sent me from the hospital. None of us believed she will go. Moreover, I still can’t get over the fact that Julia no longer with us. Every day I come across in in her pictures and videos and cry. When I learned about how gossip in show business, I was terrified”, said Anna.
She assured them that she never believed in the words of a clairvoyant.
Recall that after the death of Julia Nachalova began to see mystical signs. On the grave of the singer started to drive pilgrimage tours. Even the relatives of the sick Anastasia Zavorotnyuk recommended for healing at the grave of the singer.
Colleagues Nachalovo also said that she could fade away due to lack of demand, as well as crippled health problems in his personal life.
Currently shooting a feature film about the life of Julia Nachalova. The network got the first images from the set.
