In the Dominican Republic 10 tourists died under mysterious circumstances (PHOTO)

US citizens started to refuse from trips to the Dominican Republic amid reports of strange deaths of foreigners in this country. The tenth dead was a 56-year-old tourist from new York Vittorio Caruso. After retirement he sold his business (a pizzeria) and decided to relax in the resort of Boca Chica. However, there is a tourist suddenly fell ill and died (presumably from acute respiratory failure). While vacationing with him a relative says the tourist, “something drunk,” from the Minibar, and then was hospitalized with breathing problems, reports “Turprom”.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General’s office of the Dominican Republic argued that the death of Caruso was a natural and trouble breathing was caused by acute heart failure, and this is confirmed by the forensic medical examination.

The investigation also revealed that Caruso suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and for many years he had high blood pressure, writes USA Today.

A week ago in the Dominican Republic died 55-year-old Joseph Allen. As stated by the relatives of the deceased tourist in the country he visited more than once and not complained about his health. The cause of death of the tourist is not yet clear.

Earlier killed and Californian Robert Wallace. His relatives told that a tourist was seriously ill in April in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana. The resort Wallace celebrated the wedding of his stepson. Before he became ill, Wallace drank whiskey from the Minibar at the hotel.

Also in hotels in the Dominican Republic, recently died of Miranda Soup-Werner and a couple from Maryland, Edward Holmes and Cynthia day. Three died at the Bahia Principe. Preliminary autopsy published by the Dominican authorities, saying that they all had fluid in the lungs and respiratory failure. Toxicology reports are yet to be published.

41-year-old Miranda Soup-Werner ready for dinner with her husband when she took ill and died. The representative of the family of the deceased in a hotel in a tourist said that she felt bad after drinking something from the Minibar in the hotel room. Dominican police are also investigating the death of spouses from Maryland vacationing in the same hotel Bahia Principe in La Romana. The sister of the deceased tourist says that Monica drank in the mini bar in his hotel room, went to bed and never woke up. “There’s something … something dark in the heart of all this – said the sister of the deceased. – She was 51 years old, she was healthy, she had no reason to go on vacation and suddenly die this Dominican hotel.”

In addition, in the Dominican Republic died in the Russian tourist from Saransk Maria Cheremushkin. Russian woman vacationing at the hotel Casa Marina Beach and Reef 3*, and then stopped communicating. Her mother managed to contact the travel Agency, whose representatives stated that Mary died in the night of 1 June.

To investigate a series of mysterious deaths in hotels, local authorities were asked to connect the FBI. Officials want to show that the country “not less safe for tourists than it was before.” However, the Americans have refused to stay in the Dominican Republic.

“Dominican Republic is a safe country,” said Francisco Javier Garcia, Minister of tourism in the Dominican Republic. According to him, nothing mysterious in the death of tourists there, and in comparison with previous years their number is not so great. So, in 2011 and 2015 in the month of June in the Dominican Republic died on 15 tourists.