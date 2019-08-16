In the Dominican Republic closes the resort where beat up an American tourist
A resort in the Dominican Republic, where the unconscious beat up a tourist from Delaware, is temporarily closed due to low utilization.
Majestic Resorts said it lost thousands of visitors since then, as the media began to appear the history of American tourists killed or seriously injured during the rest of the island, writes USA Today.
51-year-old Tammy Lawrence-Daley of Wilmington (Delaware) was one of the first who shared his story of a failed vacation. In may, she said in Facebook that in January, during a holiday at Majestic Resorts in Punta Cana she was attacked, beaten her and strangled her until she lost consciousness.
In the end, the resort Majestic Elegance Punta Cana in a letter to travel agencies announced a temporary closure. The resort will be closed August 15 and plans to re-open on 7 November.
“Majestic Resorts is going to offer clients even more service and quality than ever before, to return to our guests,” reads the letter signed by the Vice-President of sales and marketing Ricardo Spinoza.
According to the letter, the number of rooms booked for the second half of August, September and October in three hotels Majestic Resorts in Punta Cana, was below 60% of the total capacity. Therefore, it was decided to temporarily close down.
The letter also States that the company faced “thousands of cancellations” made earlier reservations.
“We took this situation as an opportunity of rethinking and improving the resort in the future,” the letter reads.
Guests booking a stay at the Majestic Resorts will provide in return numbers of the same or better level in Mirage hotel Majestic Punta Cana.
In July, Lawrence Daley filed a lawsuit against Majestic Resorts. According to her lawyers, she filed a company lawsuit for $ 3 million to compensate for the “permanent, life changing injuries”.
Lawyers for the women claim that the resort is almost no contact with them since the filing of the claim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 22.
“It would be ideal if everything was settled and we could move on, but if the resort believes that the struggle against them was in their best interests, we’ll prove them wrong,” said Victoria Kurtz, one of the lawyers representing the injured American.
Lawrence Daley believes that she was beaten one or two people who were employees of the resort.
After the brutal beating of a woman left for dead. She said that she was found eight hours later, only after her husband and the three friends turned to the staff at the front Desk with a request to find her.
Lawrence Daly spent five days in the hospital where she was treated for numerous abrasions and bruises, she also had surgery to restore the gum line.
Statement of the resort has questioned the story of the Lawrence daily about the beating. It said that the police are investigating the contradictions in this “strange and unusual incident.”
At least 10 American tourists were killed while visiting the Dominican Republic for the last year, but officials say that deaths are not alarming, since it is lower than in some previous years.
According to the company ForwardKeys, the level of booking tickets between the US and the Dominican Republic for July and August have fallen by about 85% compared to the same period last year.