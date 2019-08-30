In the Dominican Republic teenager was electrocuted on the beach
Argentine tourist Melina Caputo died in the Dominican Republic during a walk on the beach. 17-year-old girl was fatally electrocuted in front of his brothers, when she walked barefoot to their hotel in Punta Cana.
The girl climbed the metal stairs to the bridge and stepped on the exposed wire. Doctors quickly arrived on the scene, but were unable to revive the teenager. A preliminary investigation showed that MIA died of cardio-respiratory failure, although the family is awaiting autopsy results.
The girl and her family stayed at the Be Live of Bayahibe, part of the Globalia hotel chain, which published the statement that in their premises no wiring.
After the death of Caputi her brother, Leandro published in emotional Instagram post in which it was written: “I saw the way you were born, I saw you grew, I saw how you fought, I saw you crying I saw you smiling I saw you dreamed of. I know that you were a man with good intentions, as you have always fought for the defenseless. I apologize for not being able to do anything for you.” According to reports, he witnessed the electric shock.
Death Caputi is the latest in a series of deaths among tourists in the Dominican Republic in recent months. Only this year in the country, died 13 Americans, and a few other tourists claim that they inexplicably ill.
The country’s tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia is trying to assure visitors that they are safe.
After several tourists died after consuming drinks in the hotel mini-bars, resorts across the country will be required to provide detailed information about food-handling procedures and a list of information about all their providers of food and beverages.
According to Garcia, health workers in hotels will also be monitored under the newly appointed “Department of tourist services and companies.” Particular attention is paid to training of doctors, nurses, assistants and other personnel.
Pools and other water bodies will also be checked to make sure that the lifeguards are fully certified.
These measures will strengthen the requirement to provide information about the emergency situation in each guest room in a clearly visible place. The hotel staff will also be responsible for verifying this information with guests as soon as they are logged.
According to Garcia, about 2.7 million Americans visit the Dominican Republic each year.
He said: “We have always worked hard to create a safe environment and will continue to exercise vigilance through integrated programs and enhanced standards that contribute to the welfare of the six million tourists who annually visit the Dominican Republic.”
June 2018, 13 Americans were killed in different tragic incidents in the Dominican Republic.
Vittorio Caruso, 56, of Glen Cove, died on June 17, shortly after he reportedly drank something and became seriously ill in the resort of Boca Chica in Santo Domingo.
“We learned that he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with respiratory disorder after something to drink,” said Lisa Maria Caruso, daughter-in-law of Caruso. “Honestly, I don’t know exactly what happened, because we were told conflicting stories from different people.”
In June it became known that a retired policeman from Ohio became the 12th American vacationers, who died suddenly in the Dominican Republic. 78-year-old Jerry Curran, who had worked in the police Department of Bedford for 32 years before becoming a bailiff, died in January while vacationing at Dreams resort in Punta Cana.
Three days after he and his wife Janet arrived at the resort on January 22, the Curran began vomiting. He underwent surgery, but died a few hours later, WYKC reports.
“He went to the Dominican Republic is healthy and has not returned,” said the daughter of Kelly brown.
A couple from Maryland Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann day, age 49, was found dead in his hotel room at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana Resort in San Pedro de Macoris.
Last month the family of 38-year-old Donette edge cannon from Queens said that she died four days after arriving on the beach of Punta Cana on the beach Suncap Bavaro in Punta Cana. The authorities of the Dominican Republic ruled that the cause of her death was renal failure.
Most of the families of the victims said that they are skeptical of the Dominican officials. The FBI is now helping investigate the mysterious death.
Carlos Suero, who works in the Ministry of public health in the DR, said that he rejected speculative reports as “hysteria,” saying that they are part of attempts to undermine the tourism on the island.
“All this hysteria against the Dominican Republic to hurt our tourism, this is a very competitive industry, and we receive millions of tourists, we popular destination.”
Officials in the Dominican Republic insisted that all the deaths are isolated incidents, but most of the victims were apparently healthy adults.
It is known that some of them were drinking from the Minibar in the room before you got sick.
Among the other tourists who died June 2018: Joseph Allen, 55 years, David Harrison, 45 years, Robert Wallace bell, 67 years, Miranda Soup-Werner, 41; the Pair Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49 years; Yvette Monique Sport, ‘ 51 and Leila Cox, 53.
Three of them died at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana, two in the Hard Rock in Punta Cana, one of the resort Excellence Resorts in Punta Cana, one at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville and the other at the Terra Linda.