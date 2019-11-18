In the Dominican Republic was tortured and killed an American teacher
In the Dominican Republic was found the body of an American. The woman was found bound and gagged in his mouth: authorities believe that she was tortured and killed during the burglary, but this theory is questionable because the door was not opened.
63-year-old Patricia Ann Anton, who worked as a teacher on the island, was found dead in his home in the province of Puerto Plata on the morning of Tuesday, November 12, with bound hands and feet. Authorities believe that she died of strangulation, says the New York Post.
Authorities found the body of a teacher on her bed with a gag in his mouth and said that there are signs that a woman from Michigan has been subjected to torture, local media reported the representative of the Dominican national police Frank Felix Duran.
Mobile phone, laptop and plasma TV was missing and there were signs that the cabinets have been looted, forcing the police to believe that the woman was killed during a robbery.
But there was no sign of forced entry, so it was assumed that Anton was killed by someone she knew.
Anton, born in Italy, was Director of the curriculum in elementary school Mariposas Montessori in Cabarete, one of the poorest communities of the Dominican Republic, according to her LinkedIn. She worked there for 6 years and was previously a primary school teacher in Traverse city, Michigan.
Her family said that the woman was an experienced traveler who cared for the Dominicans, also mourn for the deceased parents of her students.
“Patty was one of those teachers that our daughter rushed to hug and who always treated the children as his,” writes Demeter of Russafa Dharma in the Dominican Today article, which reported on her death.
“Painful and sad to know that her life was senselessly cut short in such a cruel manner,” adds the man.
A resident of Wisconsin adriana Machina said that Anton was a loving mother, teacher, friend and “a role model for many.”
“She loved the Dominican Republic — and the place and people. She had a heart of gold, and she could help anyone, but also was an experienced traveler who is always aware of his surroundings”.
Her body was sent for examination in Santiago de Los Caballeros. Family members of the deceased flew to the Dominican Republic.
According to the New York Post, a week after the tragedy the authorities of the Dominican Republic have arrested 8 people on suspicion of the murder of Anton.
Among those in custody, the maintenance of apartments in a residential complex, which Anton had moved just two days before she was found dead. The Federal police works with the employee housing complex, which was identified as a foreigner living on the island since 1982. Also look at records from surveillance cameras near the building where she lived with Anton.