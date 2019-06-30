In the DPRK this meeting trump and Kim Jong-UN historic
North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN held a “historic” and “amazing” meeting with the President of the United States Donald trump. It is reported by the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (KCNA).
The Agency called it “amazing,” noting that top leaders of the DPRK and the United States exchanged “historic handshakes” after 66 years after the conclusion of the Korean armistice agreement of 1953.
Donald trump, in turn, also called the meeting with Kim Jong-UN “very beautiful”. Trump became the first in the history of the current head of the American state, which was on the territory of the DPRK, considering it “a great honor”.
Trump and Kim Jong-UN was found on Sunday, shook hands through the military demarcation line. The parties held talks in the negotiations Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
The leaders discussed “the weakening of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, ending a shameful relations between the two countries and making a drastic turn, as well as issues of concern and matters of mutual interest”.