In the Dutch championship fans “Den Haag” gave to his colleagues from Feyenoord hail of plush toys (video)
September 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
And on the field was a struggle
During the match 6-th round of the championship of the Netherlands between Feyenoord and ADO “Den Haag”, which was held in Rotterdam in the arena “De Cape”, in the stands there was a funny episode.
Suddenly from the second tier of the arena, which is occupied by the fans of the guests, poured a hail of plush toys.
Artificial natural phenomenon lasted about half a minute, and really liked how the fans and the players themselves.
Add that the match ended in hard-won victory of Feyenoord 3:2.
Recall that in the Dutch League playing ball with the paintings of Rembrandt.