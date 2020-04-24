In the Dutch championship on football will not be the champion: Eredivisie prematurely ended the season
Champion Of The Netherlands-2018/19 – Ajax
In connection with the inability to complete Dutch championship due to pandemic coronavirus, the Royal football Union of the Netherlands (KNVB) has decided to terminate the current draw of Eredivisie, the official website of the organization.
At the end of season champion will be determined, and the teams that are in the relegation zone, will retain a place in the top division (“Waalwijk”, ADO “Den Haag” and “fortune”).
Leading the table at the time of stop of the championship – “the Ajax” will not get the title this season.
Thus the standings at the time of stopping the competition is for distribution of seats in the European competitions. Ajax goes directly to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The second AZ “AZ” will play in the second qualifying round.
In the group stage of the Europa League goes directly Feyenoord. PSV and “Willem II” will play in qualifying.
All of this is subject to confirmation from UEFA.
The basis for this decision KNVB became the ruling government of the country on prohibition of holding mass events, including sports, before 1 September.