In the “Dynamo” has denied interest in Turkish specialist
June 4, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Erol Bulut
Employee of the football club “Dynamo” Andrey Shakhov Jr. denied in the Facebook information in the Turkish media about the future of the destination in the Kiev club coach Erol Bulut.
“Information about Erol Bulut Dynamo – nonsense, based on the games of the Turkish agents. People just need to give publicity to his client in the media, pushing him to the team more or less decent level, wrote checks.
Earlier “Dinamo” has spent his 90th match under the direction of Alexei Mikhailichenko and the overall stats are not impressive – the capital club have won 63 times, lost 13 times and 14 times tied, scoring in these matches 75% of the points.