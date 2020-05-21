In the Dynamo problem: five players were injured after leaving the quarantine, media
Victor Tsygankov
Five players of Kiev “Dynamo” has received damages after returning to training.
This was announced in the program “Datoteke”.
According to the source, the well-known names of three Dynamo players who were injured: Victor Tsygankov, Nikolay Shaparenko and Mykyta Burda.
It is not excluded that Tsygankov is out with this injury until mid-June, thus the Vice-captain of the team may not play in the first round after the restart against Shakhtar.
In the current season on account of the winger’s part in 31 matches in all competitions and 11 goals scored. Victor also participated in seven games selection at Euro 2020, having distinguished himself 3 goals.
Recall that the Favbet League clubs intend to resume the championship on 30 may.