In the EBA against the increase of the minimal wage in Ukraine
The EBA has opposed increasing the minimum wage, they think it will lead to an increase in informal employment in the country. This is stated in the message of press-service.
“Increasing fiscal pressure in the midst of economic crisis and uncertainty will stimulate the growth of “shadow” wages, which will lead to lower tax revenues from that part of the business, which will go to “tenzaloy” its activities”, — stated in the message.
According to the organization, the consequence will be the deterioration of the environment for honest taxpayers: “they will bear the additional costs for the payment of ERUs, at the same time, faced with increased unfair competition from the informal sector, which will grow as a result of adoption of the proposed bill.”
“Good business is tired of being a platform for the tax experiments. The period of crisis has affected the entire business community, so it is important to support companies and not to create additional obstacles for transparent business activity “, — noted in the EBA.
The Association insists on the inadmissibility of the draft law №3963, unless you lowered the maximum base for the calculation of ERUs.
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky was submitted to the Parliament a bill that provides for raising the minimum wage from 4723 UAH to 5000 UAH, from 1 September 2020.
telegraf.com.ua