In the electronic cigarettes found dangerous levels of cancer-causing substances
Experts from Duke University (USA) found that the growing popularity of electronic menthol cigarettes are harmful substances that can cause cancer. And in the quantitative ratio of the level of presence of these substances is extremely high.
In the study, scientists conducted an analysis regarding the quantitative content of hazardous substances in the cigarettes of different manufacturers. And treated as ordinary menthol cigarettes and their electronic counterparts. It turned out that in the electronic cigarettes with menthol content of pulegone far exceeds all permissible values. In this case, as the newspaper “latest news”, it is important to consider the time that you conducted on laboratory animals, tests have shown the development of neoplastic processes at this concentration. It is noteworthy that conventional cigarettes such values are not shown, where the content of this harmful substance was significantly lower, and the thresholds are not reached.
Therefore, experts warn that you need to carefully consider all of the properties are so popular now electronic cigarettes. After all, they are not such harmless as it seemed initially.
It is also worth noting that his research scientists published the day after the ban by the Governor of new York the sale of all flavored electronic cigarettes. Experts attribute this to the significant growth of serious diseases of the lungs, which just might be these devices.