In the English championship 2019 closed with a spectacular goal of the player Middlesbrough (video)

| December 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

В английском Чемпионшипе 2019 год закрылся феерическим голом игрока "Мидлсбро" (видео)

Ashley Fletcher

The match of the final in the calendar year of the 25th round of the championship “Middlesbrough” visiting defeated one of the leaders of the League – West Bromwich 2:0.

But 90+4th minute the visitors doubled their advantage thanks to a superior goal Ashley Fletcher.

A graduate of the “Manchester United” from afar one touch launched the ball back to the goalkeeper Samuel Johnstone.

The result was a masterpiece by becoming the English Premier League.

