In the English championship 2019 closed with a spectacular goal of the player Middlesbrough (video)
December 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Ashley Fletcher
The match of the final in the calendar year of the 25th round of the championship “Middlesbrough” visiting defeated one of the leaders of the League – West Bromwich 2:0.
But 90+4th minute the visitors doubled their advantage thanks to a superior goal Ashley Fletcher.
A graduate of the “Manchester United” from afar one touch launched the ball back to the goalkeeper Samuel Johnstone.
The result was a masterpiece by becoming the English Premier League.