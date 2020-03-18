In the English Premier League has proposed an original alternative version of the end of the season
Home arena Birmingham “Aston Villa” – Villa Park
Several clubs of the English Premier League has produced an alternative proposal to the end of the season.
Teams want to offer the organizers of the Premier League play in the remaining matches on two or three neutral stadiums and in front of empty stands, reports The Sun.
This indicates the geographical location of these stadiums in the Midlands (Central part of the country near Birmingham), clarifies the issue.
This variant with a limited number of arenas minimizes the involvement of the matches of related organizations – police, medical officers and stewards, and the neutral territory of the matches will allow you to avoid large crowds of fans around the stadium.
The proposal will be discussed at the next meeting of the clubs in the EPL and then must obtain the approval of the British government.
We will add that in the Premier League left to play 92 games.