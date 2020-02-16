In the English Premier League scored a goal direct from a corner kick (video)
February 16, 2020
Ashley Westwood (right)
In the framework of the 26th round of the English Premier League in Southampton local the club took the neighbor in the standings – club “Burnley,” and lost 1:2.
The match for the hosts began discouragingly.
Already on 2nd minute, midfielder Ashley Westwood scored, very rare for a Premier League goal direct from a corner kick.
In this episode of the complete lack of coordination demonstrated the goalkeeper of “Southampton” Alex McCarthy and the defense of the saints.