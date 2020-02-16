In the English Premier League scored a goal direct from a corner kick (video)

В Английской Премьер-Лиге забили гол прямым ударом с углового (видео)

Ashley Westwood (right)

In the framework of the 26th round of the English Premier League in Southampton local the club took the neighbor in the standings – club “Burnley,” and lost 1:2.

The match for the hosts began discouragingly.

Already on 2nd minute, midfielder Ashley Westwood scored, very rare for a Premier League goal direct from a corner kick.

In this episode of the complete lack of coordination demonstrated the goalkeeper of “Southampton” Alex McCarthy and the defense of the saints.

