In the English village found a mysterious bag of money — the fifth this year
Monday, November 18, in the former mining village of Blackhall, a Colliery in the English County of Durham right on the sidewalk, was found a packet of 2 000 pounds (2,600 dollars). Find have surprised few people. The fact that such bundles of 20 pound notes here and there on the streets in 2014. They encountered the local inhabitants and take it over to the police. But over the past five years so one never claimed the money.
Every time the police are investigating, but the origin of 2,000 pounds remains a mystery. No one knows whose money it is. Fingerprints of result do not give. The police are waiting for the allotted time, the law, and then gives money to those who found them. For the locals it is a good tool. The last mine in the area closed in 1981. Work in the call centers of different companies have opened in Blackhall-of Colliery.
The police cannot claim that the people brought them all found money. Nevertheless, the authorities thank you all for your honesty. This year is the fifth bundle of money found on the street in the village.
