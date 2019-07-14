In the Entertainment District, a man was killed after falling down an Elevator shaft (PHOTO)

The man died after falling down an Elevator shaft of a building in the district Entertainment District on Saturday evening.

Rescuers were called to the CBC building near John street and Front street at approximately 19:00 after receiving reports that someone had fallen through the hatch in the Elevator.

Constable of the Toronto police David Hopkinson told reporters that the victim likely fell from a “considerable height”.

“Rescuers descended into the Elevator shaft. They began CPR and first aid, but from the received traumas the man died was pronounced dead,” said Hopkinson.

According to police, the incident investigation will involve officers of the Ministry of labour.

“Usually when we invite the Ministry of labour, there are some indications that it was an accident at work or an occupational injury,” said Hopkinson.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the fall are given.