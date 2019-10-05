In the evenings I get cold without you: Loboda excited the network hot pictures
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who recently talked about their feelings for the soloist to Rammstein Till Lindemann has published in social networks racy photos.
Photo of Svetlana in the thin top without the linen, the fabric stresses nipples.
“Finished the sport, go to sleep. are you sleeping? In the evenings I get cold without you”, — has signed the singer.
“After these photo’s asleep”, — wrote in the review PR Nikolay Stepanov. “Have fun”, — he wrote to the singer. By the way, according to rumors, it Stepanov is the father of little Tilda and her lover Loboda, and the story of Till Lindemann cover.
“We immediately see that the bar raised”, — said the TV presenter Andrey Poor people. “Lips”, — joked in the network.
“I have no wedding work”, — said Nikolai Baskov. “I, too, would not sleep…” — replied the singer.
We will remind, earlier Loboda said that doesn’t know the difference between Ukraine and Russia.
