In the event of the failure of the sale, the owner of the club of the English Premier League will receive 17 million pounds
Mike Ashley
The English owner of Newcastle Mike Ashley will receive a guaranteed 17 million pounds, even if the deal to sell the football club to investors from Saudi Arabia will fall through, reports the Daily Mail.
The club from the North of England in the near future should be sold to a consortium from Saudi Arabia, headed by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley.
The sum of transaction will make 300 million pounds, although it originally was $ 340 million, says the publication.
As a guarantee of the transaction the buyers Newcastle have made a non-refundable Deposit in the amount of 17 million pounds, which will go to Ashley, even if the English Premier League does not approve the sale of the club or the investors will not be able to pay the remaining amount.