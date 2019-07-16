In the fall of classrooms in the schools of Toronto will be less (PHOTOS)

Again in the fall when students come to school, they learn that as a result of funding cuts made by the district school Board Toronto some classrooms were closed.

At the end of June, the Council adopted the budget, which decreased 67.8 million dollars, therefore it was decided to reduce staff and changes in service provision over the next two years. This amount was the result of reductions in funding allocated by the province in the amount of 42.1 million dollars, and the budget deficit in the amount of $ 25.7 million.

According to information published in the Toronto Star, due to budget cuts will be abolished 52 posts technicians, in this connection, the Council adopted a decision to close a private audience.

The newspaper reported that during the last school week in June the Council sent to school notice of the proposed number of classrooms to close. Basically, their number depended on the number of students.

“Reducing the number of staff was part of the TDSB budget, approved last month. In connection with these reductions, it was decided to close unused classes in the schools so that they are no longer needed cleaning. The cost of lighting and heating will also be reduced accordingly,” he said in an interview with a representative of the TDSB Ryan Byrd on Tuesday.

Byrd added that the exact number of audiences that will be closed has not yet been determined, and the final decision will be taken during the summer period.

This measure applies to both primary and secondary schools under the jurisdiction of the district school Board of Toronto.