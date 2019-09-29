In the family Lukashenko has befallen
The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who has more than five years acts as an intermediary in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on Donbass on Saturday, September 28, dead mother — in-law Elena Fedorovna Zolnerowich.
As radio Svaboda reports, she was about 90 years old.
Elena Fedorovna Zolnerowich — mother Galina Rodionovna Lukashenko, the grandmother of his sons Dmitri and Viktor. She lived in the village a Large Minic in the Shklov district. Prior to retirement he worked as a teacher of the Belarusian language in the Alexandria middle school.
In an interview with TV channel “Rain” Alexander Lukashenko admitted earlier that she really likes mother-in-law. He said that sometimes when the house first goes to Feodorovna.
“Feodorovna for me — man’s best friend, as she always say. She loves me immensely and always loved, and I’m going to see her. Despite the fact that my daughter and her do not live, maybe 30 or many years. This is for me the second person after mother. If she doesn’t, I President would not be”, — the publication reports Lukashenka’s words.
Moscow and Minsk are going in the next few years to get together economically. Prepared a plan to create common customs, enterprises in the tax system and regulators. So Lukashenko may soon lose his post.
