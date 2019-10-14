In the family of Alec and Hilary Baldwin baby girl
In September, Alec and Hilary Baldwin reported that waiting for the birth of the child. After almost a month, the star couple has declassified the sex of the heir. The couple admitted that in the family it’s a girl.
In September Hilary Baldwin said that inside it is growing little man. According to the wife of the famous American artist, the sounds of the heart make her husband very happy, so they could not share the joyful news with fans. An unusual new publication which lifted the veil on the events taking place in the famous family, appeared in Instagram account Hilary Baldwin the other day. Businesswoman has published a video in which showed how the senior children try to guess who they will have — a brother or sister. In the nursery the kids out of the strollers dolls. At some point, the eldest daughter of Carmen begins to cry that it is a girl. Accompanied by the movie Hilary Baldwin wrote that their family secret is revealed.
By the way, in the spring the wife of Alec Baldwin said that she had a miscarriage. The couple were very upset that the baby’s heart stopped, so say the news of another pregnancy again made them happy. Alec Baldwin has five children, including eldest daughter of Ireland, which appeared in the previous marriage of the actor with Kim Basinger. Hilary Thomas, the actor has dedicated his life in 2012. The couple raise their four children, the youngest of them only 15 months.