In the family of Zinedine Zidane happened to the mountain (photos)
The coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane suffered niepoprawny loss — losing battle with cancer, died the elder brother of Frenchman Farid.
On Friday, July 12, Zidane left the team that spends the preseason in Toronto, Canada, and at that time they explained the absence of the mentor family circumstances. The leadership training process at the time of the absence of Zinedine took his assistant David Bettoni.
However, the next morning became known the true cause of urgent departure of the Frenchman. “All members of the first team of real Madrid before a training session observed a minute of silence in memory of deceased Farid Zidane, brother of our coach Zinedine Zidane, “—said the press service of “creamy” on the official website of the club.
Before training the players of real Madrid honored the memory of his brother coach
Farid Zidane was 54 years old. He died surrounded by loved ones. Came to say goodbye to an uncle and the second son of Zinedine — Luc, who just recently joined the “Racing” which will be on loan. The Frenchman survived by two brothers — Robin and Nordin and sister Leela.
Farid Zidane (pictured right) was older than Zinedine for 7 years
