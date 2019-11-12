In the family Potap expect
In a large creative family Potap, who previously spoke about life with Nastya Kamenskih after the wedding, expected completion. Father will again become a member of the group MOZGI Uncle Vadya.
“Next year I expect replenishment in the family. My wife expected the birth of a child is a very important event for us in 2020,” — suddenly uncovered family secret Uncle Vadya backstage Christmas show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!” of the channel “Ukraine”. On the question of what he expects from next year, the musician suddenly open up.
This will be the second child in the family of the artist. With his wife they bring up the eldest son. Uncle Vadya revealed the sex of the baby they are expecting a girl and even got two names proposed by the son.
“He asked — and you can to first not to call? If she would scream when he’s born, we’ll call her Arina, as if going to sleep all the time — Sonya, Lidiya”, — shared the artist.
The singer is preparing to leave and talks about his feelings.
Periodically there are rumors of pregnancy Nastya Kamensky. The singer tired to deny the speculation, she assured, once that happens, be sure to share the good news.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter