In the fight against racism the players of the Netherlands showed a nice gesture in the match of UEFA Euro 2020 (video)
Georginio Wijnaldum from Frankie Wijnaldum and de Jong
In their final match of the UEFA Euro 2020 national team of the Netherlands in Amsterdam on “Johan Cruijff arena” crushed Estonia 5:0.
A hat-trick scored by the player of “Liverpool” Wijnaldum georginio Wijnaldum from.
After georginio Wijnaldum from opened the scoring in the match, goalscorer together with the player of “Barcelona” Frankie de Jong decided to celebrate this event.
In the fight against racism they crossed white and black hands. Recall the racist scandal of the match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” was the talk of the world.