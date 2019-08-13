In the film “Once in Hollywood” found goof
August 13, 2019
Watch the hero of brad pitt on a thick leather strap was accessory “from the future”.
In Quentin Tarantino’s movie, Once Hollywood found goof. On the hand the hero brad pitt was spotted the watch on a thick leather strap, which were more modern — they were dated 1970-ies.
The action of the film takes place in 1969, prior to their release.
In particular, according to experts WornandWound, featured in the film, the model Citizen8118 Bullhead.
Tape Once in Hollywood, the ninth film directed by Quentin Tarantino. The main role in it played by Leonardo Di Caprio and brad pitt. Also starred in it, Margot Robbie, al Pacino, Tim Roth and others.
