In the filming of the popular American show took part Ukrainian
The famous movie Studio Netflix has released the third season of the film “Very strange things” (Stranger Things), which immediately gained wide popularity.
And, as it turned out, shooting the authors of the series were invited not only famous Hollywood actors, but the 33-year-old Ukrainian Alec Utgoff.
Before the presentation series “Very strange cases 3” the authors of the project did not disclose the details of the story, avoiding any comments. Therefore, only after the premiere, which took place on the Netflix website the 4th of July, Patriotic reporters learned that the film lit up the Ukrainian.
It is known that 33-the summer inhabitant of Kiev Marshal Uthoff played a colorful role in the TV series “Very strange cases 3”. He masterfully turned into an extraordinary scientist Alexei Smirnov. After this role, Alec is no secret that went viral. Only the network the number of fans of his blog increased several times, and the actor received dozens of messages of support.
Thank you all for the kind words and support! I’m really amazed that you enjoyed my game, and resonated with the mood. I’ve tried to answer people as I could… I wanted to thank you again for the energy you gave me through your messages
– posted by Alek Utgoff.
Promising actor was born in Kiev. However, at school age Alek Utgoff together with his family emigrated from Ukraine. He was 11 years old. He studied in the UK and then moved to Los Angeles. Alek Uthoff have already played starring roles in such films as “Tourist”, “Jack Ryan: chaos Theory”, “Mordecai”, “Mission impossible 5” and others.