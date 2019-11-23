In the final of the Brazilian Cup player played one of the most ridiculous shoot-out in history (video)
In the final of the Brazilian Cup Verde – one of the three club national Cup competitions, met team “Cuiaba” and “paysandú”.
Note that the final “Green Cup” consists of two matches, the first of which won the “Cuiaba” 1:0. Second, with the same score ended in favor of the opponent.
The result of the final was decided on penalties.
Key post-match penalty series with the score 4:4 punched the football player of “paysandú” Caique Oliveira, who showed nerves of steel and unsurpassed faith in himself.
The player took a long run, very slowly approached the ball and calmly sent the ball wide of the target.
The following penalties footballer “Cuiabá” punished Caique for showing off, scoring the decisive penalty – 5:4 and the Cup goes to the state capital of Mato Grosso.