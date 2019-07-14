In the finals of Wimbledon, the tennis player hit a hard ball to the groin (video)
The final of the Wimbledon doubles among men remembered a few bright moments.
It is worth noting that the battle between the Colombian pair of Juan Sebastian cabal/Robert Farah and the tandem of Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Wesslen lasted 4 hours 56 minutes. The rivals have played 5 sets, four of which ended in tie-breaks.
In the end, the Colombians were stronger 6:7 (5-7), 7:6 (7-5), 7:6 (8-6), 6:7 (5-7), 6:3.
In the course of the match May have experienced a few unpleasant episodes.
First French tennis player received the ball on the head. But it was only the beginning. Later the ball with tremendous force, hit him in the groin.
A few seconds under the influence of the second episode was famous Hollywood actor, winner of the “Emmy”, a multiple nominee for the award “Oscar” and “Golden globe” woody Harrelson, who captured the camera.
Add that to the Colombians at Wimbledon was the first victory in the finals of the tournament “Grand slam” in doubles.