In the first compact crossover of the brand Volkswagen
Budget brand new Jetta, the Volkswagen Group introduced in China, launched its first product — a compact SUV VS5.
Built by the joint venture FAW-Volkswagen factory in Chengdu, VS5 really is a Seat Ateca with a new design, and size confirm this. The SUV has a length of 419 mm 4, width 1 841 mm and a height of 1 616 mm and the wheelbase is 2 630 mm.
Crossover of almost identical size Ateca and Skoda Karoq, but this is not surprising given that all three models are built on the same platform MQB.
At the moment China is the only powerplant is a 1.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine EA211 turbocharged, 150 HP and a torque of 250 Nm. It is combined either with a standard 5-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission, supplied by Japanese company Aisin Seiki. It is interesting that VW decided not to install on the Jetta VS5 motor 1.5 Evo TSI and 7-speed “robot” DSG dual clutch transmission, likely for reasons of economy.
In the market of China, the novelty is focused more on beginners. The compact SUV went on sale earlier this month at a starting price 89 800 yuan, or about 14 thousand dollars on the current exchange rate. The top version is 119 800 yuan, or 18 thousand 500 dollars.
According to the joint venture FAW-Volkswagen, this is the first time a crossover designed in Germany, sold at a price below 100,000 yuan. The brand Jetta will be its own distribution network in China, and is planned before the end of this year to open 200 new dealerships.
VS5 first deliveries scheduled for September. Later, the model will be followed by a larger SUV VS7 (seven-seat option VS5 probably based on the Seat Tarraco) and compact sedan VA3 (turned sedan Volkswagen Sagitar).